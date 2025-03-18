Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RCB seizes 13 truckloads of encroaching material

Monitoring Report
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) carried out a major operation against encroachments in People’s Colony Bazaar, seizing encroaching material from 13 trucks. The operation was initiated following surveillance of the area. According to details, the Directorate General of Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) had directed RCB to conduct anti-encroachment operations in major bazaars of the Cantt areas. During the operation, hundreds of illegal sheds, signboards, iron fences, and obstructions outside shops were demolished, along with footpaths and paved paths.

The operation was supervised by Additional CEO Arshad Khan, with CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy against encroachments.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025