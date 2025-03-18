RCB seizes 13 truckloads of encroaching material

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) carried out a major operation against encroachments in People’s Colony Bazaar, seizing encroaching material from 13 trucks. The operation was initiated following surveillance of the area. According to details, the Directorate General of Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) had directed RCB to conduct anti-encroachment operations in major bazaars of the Cantt areas. During the operation, hundreds of illegal sheds, signboards, iron fences, and obstructions outside shops were demolished, along with footpaths and paved paths.

The operation was supervised by Additional CEO Arshad Khan, with CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy against encroachments.