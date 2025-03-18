RCCI welcomes PM’s engagement with business leaders

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s initiative to engage business leaders in policy discussions, particularly regarding the upcoming budget.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat commended the consultative approach, emphasizing that it will foster mutual trust and cooperation between the government and the business community.

“We appreciate the government’s serious commitment to addressing the concerns of the business community,” Usman Shaukat said in a statement issued on Monday.

The RCCI president interacted with the prime minister during sectoral review meetings at the Prime Minister’s House, discussing key economic issues, including policy continuity for economic stability, industrialization incentives, tax reductions, and export promotion.

He highlighted the importance of stable economic policies and stressed the need for initiatives that enhance exports and investment opportunities.

The meeting was part of the prime minister’s ongoing dialogue with chamber presidents nationwide, aimed at ensuring inclusive decision-making for economic progress. Shaukat expressed optimism that such government-business interactions would lead to sustainable economic growth, investment- friendly policies, and improved business conditions.