Rupee gains 5 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Monday appreciated by 05 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.21. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.50 and Rs282.00, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Re0.14 to close at Rs304.76 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of 23 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs362.46 as compared to last day’s closing of Rs362.23. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each and closed at Rs76.28 and Rs74.70 respectively.