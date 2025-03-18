Tuesday, March 18, 2025
SACM directs to ensure strict adherence to merit

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has directed the Department of Industries to ensure strict adherence to merit and transparency in all professional responsibilities. He emphasized that the department must efficiently fulfil its duties while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery.

He said that the entire system of the department should be based on transparency, ensuring maximum ease for the public in every aspect. He made these remarks while presiding over a review meeting on the department’s performance in the committee room of the Industries Department on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Board, Habibullah Arif, Additional Secretary for Industries, Rehan Gul Khattak, Deputy Secretary Aftab Khan, officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade, and officers from the Directorate General of Industries & Commerce.

Rupee gains 5 paisas against dollar

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the department’s various sectors, set targets, and implementation progress was presented. The Special Assistant instructed the officials to further accelerate the department’s responsibilities and services across multiple areas.

He was also informed of proposed measures to enhance transparency, good governance, and developmental initiatives within the department.

Our Staff Reporter

