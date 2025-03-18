Tuesday, March 18, 2025
SALU pro VC conducts surprise inspection of mid-term exams

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Pro Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing mid-term examinations across various departments of the university. The inspection aimed to ensure the smooth conduct of exams and assess the preparedness of the examination process. Dr Jatoi interacted with faculty members, invigilators, and students, emphasising the importance of maintaining academic integrity and providing a conducive environment. He reviewed security measures, commended examination staff, and expressed satisfaction with the overall conduct. Dr Jatoi urged students to remain focused and confident throughout the examination period. This visit underscores SALU’s commitment to upholding high academic standards and ensuring a fair and transparent examination process, Prof Jatoi stated.

