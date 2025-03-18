SBBWU holds dialogue on role of universities in promoting education

Peshawar - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar hosted an open house dialogue on the role of universities in promoting education, under the patronage of the think tank Forum for Inuit, Knowledge, and Review (FIKR), a flagship project of the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF).

The event featured prominent speakers, including Justice Dr Qibla Ayaz, Member of the Shariah Appellate Bench, Supreme Court of Pakistan; Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of SBBWU; Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Chairman of PDF; and Prof Dr Farhat Humayun, Director of Students Affairs at SBBWU, along with faculty and students of the university.

The dialogue highlighted the crucial role universities play in Pakistan’s development, despite facing limited resources. The discussion emphasized the need for universities to showcase their contributions and for faculty members to emerge as public scholars, conducting productive research and engaging in public forums to promote their institutions.

The event aimed to provide a platform for students, faculty, and stakeholders to discuss the significance of universities in promoting education and development in Pakistan.

The dialogue also emphasized the often-overlooked role of Pakistani universities. Participants expressed regret that powerful circles and those in positions of authority claim that universities are not playing a role, while Pakistani universities, despite their lack of resources, are serving the nation in an unparalleled way. The universities are being unjustly blamed for harms caused by poor political decisions.

Dr Qibla Ayaz said that if universities and faculty want to prove their worth and convince people of their role, they must emerge as public scholars. Faculty should increase the trend of productive research and gain public support through their expertise. When faculty have public support, they will be heard. They should participate in public forums and advocate for universities.

VC Safia Ahmed mentioned that the lack of resources is a major challenge for universities, but despite this, they continue to serve the people. She stressed that the most important assets for a university are its students, faculty, and staff.

Chairman PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, pointed out that universities and faculty have not been able to present their case forcefully, which is why their services are not being properly acknowledged. He explained that the purpose of the think tank, FIKR, is to provide a platform for people to highlight their services and contributions.