SCCI demands clearance of stranded containers at Azakhel Dryport

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday called upon the authorities concerned to expedite the clearance process of stranded commercial import containers at Azakhel Dryport. Fazal Moqeem Khan, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Chairman of the Chamber’s Standing Committee on Dryport and an executive member, made this appeal in a joint statement issued here.

The SCCI officials urged the government to take notice of the situation at Azakhel Dryport, where a large number of commercial import containers were stranded and awaiting clearance.

They emphasized that expediting the clearance process would ensure smooth business activity and facilitate traders.