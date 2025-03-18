Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SCCI demands clearance of stranded containers at Azakhel Dryport

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday called upon the authorities concerned to expedite the clearance process of stranded commercial import containers at Azakhel Dryport. Fazal Moqeem Khan, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Chairman of the Chamber’s Standing Committee on Dryport and an executive member, made this appeal in a joint statement issued here.

The SCCI officials urged the government to take notice of the situation at Azakhel Dryport, where a large number of commercial import containers were stranded and awaiting clearance.

They emphasized that expediting the clearance process would ensure smooth business activity and facilitate traders.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1742276069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025