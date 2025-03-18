Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Section 144 enforced around exam centres

NEWS WIRE
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Abbottabad  -  The district administration of Abbottabad on Monday imposed Section 144 around examination centres to maintain a fair and peaceful environment for the Federal Board Matriculation Examinations.

Under the directive, all types of gatherings within a 200-meter radius of the designated exam centres will be strictly prohibited until March 25, 2025.

The restriction applies to multiple educational institutions across Abbottabad, including FG Boys Public School, Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Mansehra Road, Army Public School & College at PMA Kakul, Army Burn Hall College for Girls, FG Fazaia Public School at PAF Base Kalabagh, and Army Public School & College at FF Center, Murree Chowk on Mansehra Road.

Authorities have emphasized that the enforcement of Section 144 aims to prevent any disturbances during the examinations, ensuring a smooth process for students. Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.

CM aide criticises fed govt for claiming economic improvement

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1742276069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025