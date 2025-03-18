Section 144 enforced around exam centres

Abbottabad - The district administration of Abbottabad on Monday imposed Section 144 around examination centres to maintain a fair and peaceful environment for the Federal Board Matriculation Examinations.

Under the directive, all types of gatherings within a 200-meter radius of the designated exam centres will be strictly prohibited until March 25, 2025.

The restriction applies to multiple educational institutions across Abbottabad, including FG Boys Public School, Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Mansehra Road, Army Public School & College at PMA Kakul, Army Burn Hall College for Girls, FG Fazaia Public School at PAF Base Kalabagh, and Army Public School & College at FF Center, Murree Chowk on Mansehra Road.

Authorities have emphasized that the enforcement of Section 144 aims to prevent any disturbances during the examinations, ensuring a smooth process for students. Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.