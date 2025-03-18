Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Sindh govt committed to protect rights of minorities: Sukhdev

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh government Spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani stated that the Sindh government is committed to protect and promote rights and welfare of minorities.  Sukhdev Hemnani said that Sindh government has established dedicated complaint cells for minorities at district level in police department and district administrations and six special facilitation desks at divisional level to directly address complaints and issues of minorities across the province, said a statement on Monday.

He further added that the Sindh government is taking special measures to provide financial assistance to minorities and in just past one year, more than 21,000 beneficiaries have received financial support for various needs; more than 500 families provided with grant-in-aid for marriages; a dedicated scholarship programme for minorities launched to support students from low-income families. “Interfaith harmony committees have been formed at district level across eight districts, while CCTV cameras have been installed in 253 sensitive religious sites across the province including in 192 temples, 42 churches and 19 Gurdwaras to enhance security measures. In addition, 98 development schemes for religious places have been completed in the past one year, while 114 more schemes will be completed later this year,” highlighted Sukhdev Hemnani.

