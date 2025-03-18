Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh home minister seeks details of robbery from traders in Korangi

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh Home Minsiter Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on Monday sought details of Rs2.5 million robbery from traders in Korangi area of the metropolis.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has sought details from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi. He has also sought details of police security plan in industrial zones and other areas. The home minister said that intelligence, operations and investigation police should be given task to arrest the robbers. Lanjar further said that he must be informed about the investigation and progress of the case.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025