Special courts to be set up in Islamabad on expats’ property disputes

ISLAMABAD - Special courts will be established in Islamabad to address property disputes involving overseas Pakistanis, under the Overseas Property Act 2024. The Senate in October last year had unanimously passed the Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2024 for adjudication of petitions in respect of immovable properties of overseas Pakistanis. According to the bill, these courts will settle cases within 90 days. The officials said that Registrar of the Islamabad High Court has written a letter to the Secretary of Law and Justice, stating that the sessions judges for East and West Overseas Special Courts will be nominated. The letter further specifies that pending cases and the judicial officers’ experience should be considered when nominating judges for the session courts. The letter also mentioned that under the Overseas Property Act, the Ministry of Law will issue the necessary notifications for the East and West Sessions Courts. These courts are aimed at expediting the resolution of property disputes for Pakistanis living abroad. The acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court has directed the formation of these special courts. The acting Chief Justice has granted the authority of appointing judges to the session judges. Additionally, a special bench has been formed in the Islamabad High Court under the Overseas Property Act 2024 to hear cases related to the property of overseas Pakistanis.

According to an official notification, the acting chief justice of the IHC has designated Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro to hear cases, appeals, and revisions related to overseas Pakistanis. This decision has been made under the Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Act, 2024.

The initiative aims to resolve legal challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis, particularly in property matters.

This step is expected to speed up long-pending legal cases and provide a dedicated platform for overseas Pakistanis to resolve their property disputes efficiently.