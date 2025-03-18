Tuesday, March 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SSWMB MD for completing cleanliness arrangements as to Youm-e-Ali

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Tariq Ali Nizamani on Monday directed to complete all necessary arrangements for ensuring cleanliness on the auspicious occasion of Youm-e-Ali.  He, while chairing a meeting with all relevant officers and private companies, instructed to complete the arrangements for cleaning the procession routes of Youm-e-Ali around the metropolis, keep all dustbins clean on the procession routes and deploy additional staff and machinery.

The MD also directed to set up complaint camps and ensure timely redressal of complaints received on 1128 and the SSWMB complaints app so that maximum relief could be provided to the public.  He said that in connection with the Youm-e-Ali, 21st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the arrangements for cleaning and sprinkling lime powder in the vicinity of masajid and Imambargahs and the routes of the main procession should be completed at the earliest.

Rupee gains 5 paisas against dollar

The main procession of Youm-e-Ali brought out from Numaish Chowrangi District East and it culminates at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian Khara Dar after marching on the traditional route.  Tariq Nizamani directed to ensure cleanliness and sprinkling lime powder at Numaish Chowrangi, Nishtar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Jamshed Road, Shah Najaf Road, Kharadar and other important thoroughfares, especially in the East and South districts. He instructed to ensure cleanliness on the National Highway from Manzil Pump to Gulshan-e-Hadeed area as well.

In addition, a complaint camp will be established to ensure immediate redressal of the complaints received and to provide relief to the citizens, the MD SSWMB said and also directed to ensure complete coordination with other institutions including DMCs to provide relief to the citizens.

The public may lodge complaints related to cleanliness on the helpline number 1128 and the complaint app ‘SSWMB Complaints Karachi’.

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025