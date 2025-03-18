Sukkur DIG chairs meeting on motorway protective fencing

SUKKUR - DIG Sukkur Capt (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Sukkur Range Office to discuss the ongoing installation of protective fencing along the motorway.

The meeting was attended by SP Motorway Suhail Afzal, SP National Highway Timur Khan, and other relevant officials from the National Highway Authority and district police. DIG Sukkur directed the officials to ensure the safety of travelers and prevent accidents on the motorway by installing protective fencing. He also emphasised the need to prevent innocent children and livestock from accessing the motorway.

The meeting focused on implementing a comprehensive security plan and coordinated communication to prevent theft and other incidents during the fencing installation. DIG Sukkur instructed the officials to take prompt action against individuals involved in such incidents.

The protective fencing project aims to enhance the safety and security of the motorway, and the meeting demonstrated the commitment of the authorities to ensuring the successful completion of the project.

Sukkur SSP reviews security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

A meeting was held at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office in Sukkur to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Youm-e-Ali processions and gatherings.

The meeting was attended by Ulema and organisers of mourning processions from the Shia school of thought, as well as SDPO City Badaruddin Bhutto, SDPO Rohri Mushtaq Shah, and Incharge DIB Sukkur Saeed Qazi here on Monday.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan assured the participants that all concerns would be addressed and foolproof security arrangements would be made. He also stated that police mobiles and motorcycle patrols would be increased around mosques and imambargahs. Khan further assured that all relevant institutions, including the district administration, WAPDA, and municipal corporation, would be on board to ensure the smooth conduct of Youm-e-Ali programmes.

Sukkur Police seize large cache of unregistered cigarettes

In a successful operation, Sukkur Police on Monday confiscated a large quantity of non-standard and unregistered cigarettes worth millions of rupees. The operation was conducted under the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan. Acting on a tip-off, SHO Site police seized 115 cartons of unregistered cigarettes from a location near Rahoja Link Road. The suspect managed to escape, but police have launched a search operation to apprehend him. A case has been registered, and SSP Sukkur has commended the police team for their excellent work.