Taliban govt not effective in eliminating ISIS, Pakistan tells UNSC

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan Monday called on the world community and the United Nations Security Council to address terrorism within and from Afghanistan as “a matter of priority”, as the 15-member Council adopted a resolution that extended the mandate of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) by one year. “The Taliban government has not been effective in eliminating ISIS/Daesh; it has tolerated several other terrorist groups and is complicit in the cross-border attacks against Pakistan by the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), together with the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) and its Majeed Brigade,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the Security Council in explanation of his vote on the resolution. The resolution, whose initial draft of this resolution was circulated by China and Pakistan, was adopted unanimously. Referring to persisting cross-border attacks from the Afghan soil, the Pakistan envoy highlighted last week’s deadly attack by BLA and the Majeed Brigade on a passenger train in the country’s Balochistan province, in which the terrorists held hundreds of hostages and killed 25 innocent people. Thirty-three terrorists were killed by Pakistani special forces, in a bold rescue operation, he said. “Throughout the attack, the terrorists were in direct contact with their ‘handlers’ in Afghanistan, from where the attack was planned and directed,” Ambassador Akram told delegates.