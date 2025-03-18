Textile exports surge by 9.3pc in eight months

ISLAMABAD - Textile exports witnessed an increase of 9.31 per cent during the first eight months of the current financial year (July-February) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday. The textile exports from the country were recorded at $12,183.729 million during the July-February (2024-25) against the exports of $11,145.647 million during July-February (2023-24).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 1.48 percent to $1,278.484 million from $1,259.896 million while the export of knitwear surged by 17.08 percent to $3,399.483 million from $2,903.539 million. The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 13.11 percent to $2,118.501 million from $1,873.008 million, towels by 5.59 percent to $729.337 million from $690.745 million; tents, canvas, and tarpaulin up by 18.56 percent to $91.381 million this year compared to the exports of $ 77.079 million last year.

Similarly, the export of ready-made garments grew by 19.94 percent to $2,770.308 million from $2,309.661 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 11.29 percent to $270.826 million from $243.361 million; made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 9.73 percent to $523.301 million from $476.920 million while the export of other textile materials went up by 2.89 percent to $496.462 million from $482.500 million. The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included raw cotton the exports of which declined by 98.44 percent to $8.71 million from $55.752 million.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn declined by 35.63 percent to $481.654 million from $748.307 million whereas the export of cotton carded or combed dipped by 98.08 percent from $654 million to $6 million during the period under review. The exports of yarn other than cotton yarn also declined by 4.58 percent to $23.115 million from $24.224 million. Meanwhile, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the textile exports from the country witnessed an increase of 0.44 percent during February 2025 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The textile exports in February 2025 were recorded $1,413.262 million against the exports of $1,407.105 million in February 2024. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile exports however declined by 16.17 percent in February 2025 when compared to the exports of $1,685.905 million in January 2025, according to PBS data.