Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Three arrested for obstructing officials, issuing threats

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Police have arrested three individuals for obstructing official work and threatening revenue officials in Hazro. According to details, Revenue Department official Muhammad Tufail informed Hazro police that he and his staff were on demarcation duty in village Malal Mala when Zohaib Ali, Qaisar Khan, and Muhammad Yasir interfered in their work, held them hostage, and attempted to kill them. Acting swiftly, police arrested the three accused and sent them behind bars. Meanwhile, Jand police arrested Muhammad Aslam for allegedly issuing a fake cheque worth Rs 1.3 million to Muhammad Kamran.

