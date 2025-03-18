Tribal Diplomacy

It is encouraging to see that, despite persistent tensions at the Torkham border—marked by riots, protests, skirmishes, and even exchanges of heavy fire—both Pakistan and Afghanistan appear willing to de-escalate and work toward a shared objective: the normalization and efficient regulation of cross-border trade, ultimately benefiting the people of both nations. In this context, Pakistan’s decision to form a new 26-member jirga to negotiate the reopening of the Torkham border is a welcome development. When traditional diplomatic channels and intergovernmental contacts failed to yield results, Pakistan turned to a time-honoured approach—engaging respected tribal elders from both sides in a jirga, a modern form of alternative dispute resolution that has historically proven effective in resolving such disputes.

The deep-rooted connections between the border communities of Pakistan and Afghanistan make this approach particularly valuable. The tribal and familial ties that span these rugged mountains often hold more sway than formal state diplomacy. By leveraging these relationships, Pakistan stands to achieve far more than through conventional diplomatic missions or security-based negotiations alone. However, this moment of cooperation must also serve as an opportunity to pursue a more lasting resolution to the recurring conflicts at Torkham.

One of the biggest challenges remains the issue of identity verification. Establishing a reliable system for border crossings has long been a complex task in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, where communities have historically coexisted despite formal boundaries. Pakistan must find a way to balance its legitimate security concerns—ensuring proper inspection of individuals and cargo—while preventing unnecessary bottlenecks that fuel frustration and resistance. If the Torkham border is to function smoothly, security measures must be efficient rather than obstructive. A long-term, sustainable framework for managing this crucial crossing point could help remove one of the most persistent sources of tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan.