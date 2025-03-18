Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational documents

FAISALABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has off-loaded two air passengers before their departure from Faisalabad International Airport due to their travel on fake educational documents. FIA spokesman said here on Monday that two people Umair Yousuf and Usman Ali were trying to proceed to Azerbaijan on student visas but the investigations revealed that Umair Yousuf had obtained his study visa by using a forged matriculation certificate with fake authentication stamps from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During interrogation, he confessed of paying Rs.400,000 to an agent named Altaf for acquiring the counterfeit documents and visa. Similarly, Usman Ali was planning to travel to Azerbaijan on an MBBS study visa. Upon verification, his matriculation and FSc certificates were found to be fake. The authorities discovered that he had struck a Rs.900,000 deal with an agent named Ahsan and for this purpose, he had already paid Rs.400,000. The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Faisalabad has taken custody of the air passengers and initiated legal proceedings against them, spokesman added.

Sewerage and water supply to be improved in FDA City: FDA DG

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that the sewerage and water supply system would be improved in FDA City to facilitate its inhabitants to maximum extent. In this connection, he also convened a high-level meeting to formulate a comprehensive strategy for enhancing sewerage and water supply facilities in the FDA City. Senior FDA officials including Additional Director General (ADG) Qaiser Abbas Rind, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj, Director Estate Management-II Sohail Maqsood Pannu, and Director Revenue WASA East Umar Iftikhar participated in the meeting. The Director General FDA reviewed the ongoing development initiatives and directed to provide modern and efficient infrastructure to the residents in FDA City. He stressed the need for an integrated approach to upgrade and maintain the sewerage and water supply systems and directed to ensure sustainability with the active cooperation of the FDA City community.

He also examined the revenue collection and expenditure of FDA City and said that major monthly expenses are incurred on the maintenance of key infrastructure including the central water transmission system, sewerage maintenance, streetlights, parks, green belts, cleanliness, security guards, daily wage workers and electricity bills.

On other hand, the revenue collection remained insufficient. Hence, a balanced financial strategy should be formulated and implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

He also stressed the need of engaging FDA City Residents Association in decision making so that expansion and maintenance of the city could be improved.

He directed the FDA officials to develop actionable proposals to reduce expenses, increase revenue and efficiently utilize available resources. He also welcomed the contribution and technical expertise of WASA officials and said that would ensure successful implementation of FDA City plans.

He also reviewed various administrative and developmental issues in addition to assessing performance of various FDA sections.