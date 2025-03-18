Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Two missing persons return, SHC seeks progress report on others

Web Desk
4:00 PM | March 18, 2025
National

The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Tuesday about the return of two missing persons, as it heard over 10 petitions related to enforced disappearances.

Police submitted a report stating that Altaf Hussain, who had gone missing from Pak Colony, and Muhammad Ismail, who was reported missing from Gadap, have both returned home.

The court directed law enforcement agencies to submit a progress report on other missing persons and adjourned the hearing until April 23.

In a previous hearing, the court was informed about the whereabouts of four other missing individuals. According to the police report, Ghulam Abbas had returned home, while Ghulam Haider had been arrested in Khairpur. Two other missing persons, Ghulam Sarwar and Maqbool, were reportedly arrested by the Shara-e-Faisal police.

The court has also scheduled another hearing on April 15 to review further developments in the cases.

