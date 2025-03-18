UET initiates gemstone identification, cutting & polishing courses

PESHAWAR - The six-month “Gemstone Identification (Gemology)” and three-month “Gemstone Cutting & Polishing (Lapidary)” certification courses have commenced at the Gems and Jewellery Centre of Excellence (GJCoE), University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar. The courses are funded by the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program. A total of 106 young individuals from various backgrounds have enrolled in the programme, which aims to provide a combination of practical knowledge and theoretical expertise, preparing them for careers in the gemstone and jewellery sectors. The orientation ceremony, held on Monday, was attended by students and faculty members.

Prof Dr Khizar Azam, Registrar of UET Peshawar, was the chief guest at the orientation ceremony. While addressing the students, he said that the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme, under the umbrella of NAVTTC, is an excellent opportunity for youth to gain specialized skills that will help them succeed in the gemstone industry. He urged the students to make the most of this opportunity and contribute significantly to Pakistan’s growing gemstone sector. Dr Nisar Muhammad, Director of GJCoE UET Peshawar, highlighted the increasing demand for qualified professionals in Pakistan’s gemstone sector.

He assured the students of full cooperation and support throughout their learning journey. “The demand for skilled gemologists is rising, and this program will equip you with the tools you need to excel in this field,” he added.

Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Faculty Member at GJCoE, briefed the students on the pivotal role the center has played in advancing gemology education since its establishment. “More than 1,000 students have been trained at this centre, and many have successfully launched their own startups in the gemstone and gemology sector, both in Pakistan and abroad.”

Engr Ihtesham-ul-Haq, former Director of GJCoE, said, “This five-month course will offer both theoretical knowledge and practical experience in gemology, so dedication and perseverance are key to becoming a successful gemologist.”