UNDP hands over 40 climate-resilient houses to flood-hit families

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the government of Germany and in collaboration with the government of Balochistan, has officially handed over the first batch of 40 climate-resilient houses to families affected by the devastating 2022 floods.

The handover took place in Hanna Urak, district Quetta, marking a milestone in the province’s recovery efforts, said a statement issued by the UNDP.

The 2022 floods left a trail of destruction across Balochistan, damaging over 250,000 houses and affecting 1.6 million people. In response, UNDP launched its Flood Recovery Programme, offering an integrated and holistic approach to recovery, including sustainable housing solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation, livelihood restoration, and institutional strengthening.

In partnership with the government of Germany through KfW Development Bank, UNDP is constructing 800 climate-resilient houses and restoring community infrastructure, benefiting more than 20,000 individuals, including approximately 14,000 women and children in Quetta district. These homes are built using locally sourced climate-adaptive materials, ensuring long-term disaster and climate resilience.

On the occasion, Sher Shah, Secretary, Planning and Development Department of the government of Balochistan, remarked, “The government remains committed to a resilient and sustainable recovery for communities impacted by the 2022 floods. This day marks an important milestone as we hand over 40 climate-resilient houses.” With the support of UNDP and the German government, we continue to advance recovery efforts, ensuring long-term resilience and preparedness for future challenges, he added.

Dr Sebastian Paust, Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Islamabad, said: “We are pleased to be able to make a contribution from Germany to overcoming the immense flood damage from 2022 and hope that we can help the people affected here in Balochistan to lay the foundations for a dignified and self-determined life.”

Naveed Shaikh, Director of Planning at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), commended UNDP and KfW Development Bank for their efforts in addressing the neglected housing sector. “The provision of homes to the communities of Hanna Urak, which were severely affected by the 2022 floods, is a significant step forward. PDMA remains steadfast in its resolve to continue supporting this UNDP-KfW initiative.”

Dr Samuel Rizk, UNDP Resident Representative, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustainable recovery in Balochistan, stating: “This is just the beginning of a long-term recovery effort. These climate-resilient homes and infrastructure reflect our shared commitment to rebuilding lives and strengthening resilience. Through strong partnerships and local solutions, UNDP remains committed to supporting flood-affected communities with sustainable recovery and better preparedness for future disasters.”

This initiative underscores the power of collaboration in building resilience and supporting long-term recovery efforts. The provincial government has played a crucial role in coordinating response and recovery efforts. Its proactive approach in disaster preparedness, relief operations, and rehabilitation initiatives has been instrumental in supporting affected communities and ensuring sustainable rebuilding efforts across the province.

As Balochistan continues its path to recovery, UNDP remains committed to working with partners and stakeholders to strengthen communities, improve preparedness, and ensure that no family is left behind, the statement said.