Voiceless America

As the Trump administration initiates mass layoffs at Voice of America (VOA)—a US-funded organisation that has long operated as an arm of American foreign policy propaganda—it is becoming increasingly clear that the old ways of influencing global narratives may soon be coming to an end. Established during World War II, VOA was designed to broadcast in 49 languages, saturating audiences worldwide with the United States’ perspective on global affairs. While VOA is the most well-known of these operations, it was only one part of a much larger apparatus that included Radio Free Europe, Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Radio Farda, and Al-Hurra—all functioning under the US Agency for Global Media to push Washington’s foreign policy agenda.

Now, with sweeping budget cuts threatening not just VOA but other branches of this media empire, the world—Pakistan included—will likely see a significant reduction in US-sponsored news and opinion. For years, journalists have turned to VOA to decipher Washington’s stance and strategic objectives, making it a convenient barometer of US foreign policy. Under the guise of promoting press freedom, the US has used these platforms to influence and, at times, undermine governments and societies, crafting narratives that serve its geopolitical interests.

Beyond just the broadcasts, the reach of VOA and its affiliated networks extended far deeper, funnelling funding to journalists, social media influencers, and media houses willing to align with the US narrative. But with Trump’s administration slashing publicly funded projects, this carefully cultivated ecosystem may now begin to unravel, creating space for more independent and authentic perspectives to emerge.

Perhaps the most revealing consequence of these cuts will be the sudden disappearance of funding that many “Astroturf” journalists and their affiliated organisations relied on. In the absence of these financial lifelines, it may soon become much clearer who was truly independent and who was merely an extension of the US State Department’s global messaging machine.