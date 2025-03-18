Voters praise polling facilities at NPC

ISLAMABAD - Supporters and voters at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad on Monday appreciated the facilities arranged in view of Ramazan on polling day. Candidates acknowledged the supporters’ efforts and described the arrangements as a gesture of gratitude toward voters. Sadia Sehar, a vice-presidential candidate, told APP that voters are their strength, and these special arrangements were made to honor them for taking time out of their daily routines to cast their votes.

Supporters called the arrangements outstanding. Khalid Rabbani, a voter and supporter, praised the facilities and said he liked the spacious seating arrangement.

Another voter, Murtaza, said all arrangements were up to the mark, particularly appreciating the separate polling booths for male and female journalists.