I am writing to express my concern over the continued use of the Widal and Typhidot tests in Hyderabad, despite clear directives from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KPHCC) to discontinue these outdated and unreliable diagnostic methods for typhoid fever.

Even though these tests have been deemed inaccurate and a major contributor to the growing problem of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid, many doctors still prescribe them, and several laboratories continue to perform them. This negligence has serious consequences, including frequent misdiagnoses and the unnecessary use of antibiotics. The misuse of antibiotics not only fails to treat actual typhoid cases effectively but also fuels antibiotic resistance, making it harder to combat infectious diseases in the future.

The persistence of these unreliable tests also imposes a financial burden on patients. Many families, unaware of the inefficiency of these tests, spend money on incorrect diagnoses and ineffective treatments, delaying proper medical intervention. Moreover, false-positive results may lead to unnecessary antibiotic courses, while false negatives can result in delayed treatment of actual typhoid cases, potentially leading to severe health complications.

I urge the relevant authorities, including the Health Department and local administration, to strictly enforce the ban on these tests and ensure that laboratories comply with official guidelines. Public awareness campaigns should also be launched to educate both doctors and patients about the importance of relying only on validated diagnostic methods, such as blood culture, for typhoid detection.

The growing threat of antimicrobial resistance cannot be ignored, and it is our collective responsibility to take immediate action. I hope this issue will be highlighted through your esteemed newspaper so that the authorities take strict measures to address this serious public health concern.

DR. MUBASHIR HUSSAIN SHAIKH,

Hyderabad.