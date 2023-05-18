1st PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 commences on 30th

LAHORE- The 1st PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 is plunged into action on May 30 in SA Gardens Lahore and will conclude on June 4. Total 24 teams across Punjab will take part in the spectacular event and will be divided into six groups. Each team will play three matches before moving to the next round. The schedule of the women’s futsal national cup will be shared later. The competition will be fierce as teams battle it out to secure a top spot in the futsal mega event. The winning team will get Rs 300,000 while the runner-up will bag Rs 100,000. Director Futsal Raza Fazli said: “We are thankful to PFF NC for its all-out support of futsal.

The futsal tournaments are always thrilling, so it’s sure to be an exciting event for players and fans alike. For the first time, we are going to organize the event and hopefully, it will bring fruits for us,” he added. The schedule of the event will be shared soon.