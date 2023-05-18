Thursday, May 18, 2023
230 ambulances of Rescue 1122 providing free services to public in 17 districts of Sindh

STAFF REPORT
May 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA - Chief Executive Officer Sindh Integrated Health Emergency Services (SIHES) Abid Naveed on Wednesday visited the office of Emergency Rescue Service 1122 here and met in-charge Agha Shoaib and staff of the 1122 service available to the public. A briefing was given to him about the facilities being provided to the people of Larkana district. Talking to the media on this occasion, Abid Naveed said that through Rescue1122 pre-hospital services were being provided to general public in Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kambar -Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad round the clock. He said that 230 ambulances are providing free services to people in 17 districts of Sindh including Ghotki, Jacobabad, Thatta Badin, Sajawal, Tando Mohammad Khan Matiari. He further said this service will be extended to the remaining districts of Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Nowshehro Feroze, Tandoallahyar, Jamshoro and Dadu and other districts up to June 2024. He said the Rescue staff should treat the civic staff with dignity and respect whenever the ambulance siren is heard give way to it, the lives of the patients can be saved. He said that 13,000 calls are received on the helpline of 1122 service on a daily basis out of which only 500 cases are genuine and the remaining calls are unnecessary, the numbers of the lines remain busy which causes loss to the patients’ lives. He appealed to Rescue 1122 is an emergency service, therefore, unnecessary calls should not be dialed. CEO SIHES said that through 1122 service we have started mortuary van service and mortuary in every district of the Sindh Province. He also said that 239 dead bodies were also transported to their houses by ambulances. He said that 1122 service staff in Larkana was handling 50 to 60 cases per day while their capacity is 100 to 150 cases per day.

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023