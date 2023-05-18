Thursday, May 18, 2023
24 commercial buildings challaned over missing fire safety arrangements

DC says strict action being taken against illegal petrol pump units, LPG refilling as these illegal businesses can turn into mishaps

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -    The district administration here on Wednesday challaned 24 commercial buildings during the ongoing crack­down against illegal petrol pump units, LPG refilling and commercial buildings with missing fire safety ar­rangements.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district administration and civil defense department teams launched operations at Gulgasht Col­ony and Shah Rukan-e-Alam Colony. The teams sealed four illegal petrol pump units and took its material into custody while two outlaws have also been arrested. Separate cases have been registered against them. The teams have also served 30 final notic­es to violators during last two days.

The DC said that strict action was being taken against illegal petrol pump units and LPG refilling as these illegal businesses could turn into mishaps. He said that special teams have been formed under the super­vision of assistant commissioners to ensure a comprehensive crackdown against violators.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed officers concerned to en­sure the installation of fire safety equipment at all big plazas and commercial buildings besides im­parting special training to the staff of these buildings.

