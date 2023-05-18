40 terrorists who attacked army installations hiding in Zaman Park: Mir

Punjab info minister demands PTI leaders to hand over miscreants to police within 24 hours n Aamir Mir says no action will be taken before deadline lapses n Imran urges police to come into his house with proper search warrant n 149 PTI rioters sent to jail.
LAHORE - The Punjab caretaker government Wednesday gave 24-hour ultimatum to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) leadership to hand over some 40 terrorists hiding in Zaman Park to the law enforcement agencies, failing which the government will have to arrest them from the Zaman Park.
“We have warned the PTI leadership and given a 24-hour ultimatum to immediately hand over the miscreants hiding in Zaman Park to the law enforcement agencies for a transparent investigation as per law, failing which the government will have to take action in Zaman
Park”, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir said this while addressing a press conference here. Aamir Mir said that the initial inquiry had proved that the miscreants who attacked the army installations on May 9 had taken shelter in Zaman Park, the residence of the former prime minister Imran Khan.
“According to intelligence and technical information, some 30 to 40 miscreants who attacked army installations are still present at Zaman Park”, he said, adding that the government had requested the top leadership of PTI to immediately hand these terrorists over to the police so that action can be taken against them as per law.
Aamir Mir said that the government also had evidence of continuous contact of the anti-state elements with Zaman Park at the time of the attacks on Corps Commander House Lahore. He said that if the PTI did not hand over these terrorists in Zaman Park to the law enforcement agencies, the government would be forced to take strict measures. He said that terrorists involved in attacks on military installations will be tried in military courts. In this regard, the federal and Punjab governments have already approved a mechanism, he added.
He also said that chief minister had given the police a free hand to deal with these rioters and arrest all the miscreants and their facilitators involved in the incidents of May.
The information minister said that the PTI leadership should stop patronizing the miscreants and immediately hand over those involved in the heartbreaking incidents of May 9 to the law enforcement agencies so that action can be taken against them as per the law. The minister further stated that the virus of vandalism and malice was more dangerous than Corona and its treatment was possible only with ‘surgery’. “Homeopathic treatment only gives temporary relief. A major surgery is needed to completely eradicate the disease of terrorism and misogyny, which will be done soon”, he remarked, adding that the government had clear evidence that the kind of terrorist activities that were carried out across the country on May 9 were pre-planned by the PTI. “The PTI has become a non-state actor like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan after being stripped of power, which does not believe in upholding the constitution and law and challenges the writ of the state through mischief”, he observed.
The provincial minister said that this was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a so-called political party attacked GHQ, Jinnah House, Martyrs’ memorials and other army installations. Earlier such attacks were carried out only by the TTP, he added.
Aamir Mir said that in the last video message released by former Prime Minister Imran Khan before his arrest, he had given a clear message to the workers to carry out arson attacks in case of his arrest. “In the past also, he has repeatedly lashed out at the institutions responsible for national security and has often incited his workers against the army”.
Aamir Mir said that this was not the first time that any political leader had been arrested. “Even before this, the leaders of different political parties have not only been arrested, but there are many of them who have spent many years in NAB and other prisons, but none of them provoked their workers to attack the Pak Army. This is the first time that PTI on the instructions of Imran Khan has launched unacceptable acts of terrorism against the army and the state”, he averred. The minister said that the caretaker government had issued instructions to the law enforcement agencies to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the miscreants involved in the untoward events of May 9 to be made an example of so that no such incident will happen in the future.
He said that help had been taken from NADRA and other agencies to arrest the miscreants involved in the incidents of May 9 and the process of identification was also going on through geo-fencing. The action will continue until the arrest of the last attacker, Aamir Mir maintained. He further said that section 144 was in force in the city and there was a complete ban on gatherings and processions.
The Provincial Minister said that on May 9, the caretaker government of Punjab and the law enforcement agencies showed restraint but the miscreants crossed all limits. He said that now the government had decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants challenging the writ of the state.
In a related story, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib dared the Punjab government to release list of so-called 40 terrorists holed up in Zaman Park and the party would fully cooperate with police but would not allow fascist government to carry out operation there at any cost. Reacting to the statement of the caretaker information minister of Punjab, Farrukh Habib said that he strongly rejected the statement of an illegal Information Minister calling the workers in Zaman Park as terrorists. He said that the outlawed Information Minister of Punjab played the role of a parrot who just read out the given written script that 40 known terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park.
He told the information minister that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was a murderer who was responsible for all these situations. Farrukh Habib said that there was no wanted terrorist inside Zaman Park, which was the residence of Imran Khan.
He said that Imran Khan was the national hero of Pakistan, who won cricket World Cup for Pakistan, built Shaukat Khanum Hospital, established Namal and Abdul Qadir Universities to serve Pakistanis in the field of education.
The PTI leader said that Imran Khan was the former Prime Minister of the country and the head of a popular and only federal political party, who had been doing peaceful politics for the last 27 years to make Pakistan a truly welfare state during which not a single case was filed against him.
However, Farrukh Habib stated that ever since the imported fascist government seized power through conspiracy, cases of murder, sedition and terrorism were lodged against Imran Khan.
He urged the unlawful government to release the list of all these terrorists to the media but disclosure of their identities would be enough to belie the government’s baseless claim.
Farrukh warned that it seemed the government was planning to carry out an operation in Zaman Park like they conducted on March 14 and March 18, in the absence of Imran Khan, where the doors of his house were smashed while Bushra Bibi was alone in the house.
He said that they wanted to conduct a similar operation where people were tortured and looted. However, he said that they would not ever allow such nefarious designs, as the public were well-aware of their nefarious plans and conspiracy.
Farrukh Habib said that the government should dare to provide the list of these 40 terrorists and appoint a focal person of the police, who should contact Shibli Faraz.
He went on to say that they would provide access and all facilitations to the appointed police officers to their satisfaction but would not allow attack on Imran Khan house under the guise of this false claim. Farrukh Habib said that they rejected all such barbarism and barbaric measures and asked that Pakistan be run according to the constitution and law. He said that party leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was subjected to custodial torture after he was arrested. Sharing a party supporter’s tweet, he said, “Incredibly shameful — 70-year-old Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was subjected to torture while in detention.”
IMRAN TO TAKE UP ‘RIGHTS VIOLATIONS’ WITH INT’L RIGHTS BODIES
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday urged the police to come into his house with a proper search warrant and arrest the alleged terrorists if they are hiding inside.
“PTI has always been a peaceful & democratic Party. Numerous examples I shared where we showed restraint and chose a peaceful solution to avoid confrontation even if it meant a set back for me or the party. I ask the authorities to conduct a transparent investigation of any attack that happened on govt buildings; it is my belief that this is all scripted to frame PTI. Also, I urge the police, instead of barging in and creating chaos, come into my house with a proper search warrant and arrest the alleged terrorists if they are hiding inside.
Imran Khan also condemned what he called unlawful detentions and abductions of PTI senior leadership and workers, adding that maltreatment meted out to Dr. Shireen Mazari, her daughter and other PTI incarcerated women by male police officers was reprehensible.
The PTI Chairman shared a video on his twitter handle, wherein policemen could be seen manhandling and maltreating PTI women.
In a strongly-worded reaction, Imran Khan said: “I never imagined that women in our society would be treated so shamefully and the sanctity of ‘chadar and char dewari’ could be violated in this way”.
The PTI chairman said that he strongly condemned the illegal arrests and abduction of party workers and leaders. “Our Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar have also been incarcerated for more than a week now,” he added.
Similarly, he said that despite court orders journalist Imran Riaz Khan had not been presented in court and there are confirmed reports of torture against him.
He demanded that all these women must be immediately released as their continued incarceration was unconscionable. “I am also raising this with International Human Rights Organizations,” Imran Khan added.
How could Shehryar Afridi’s wife be jailed, he asked, adding that this is purely to spread terror amongst the people so that they do not stand up for their constitutional rights.
The PTI Chairman said that he was deeply disturbed after hearing of Dr. Shireen Mazari, the former Human Rights Minister’s treatment and her daughter being physically assaulted by male police officers.
Imran Khan went on to say that after the IHC granted bail to Dr Mazari and Senator Falak Chitrali they were abducted from within Adyala Jail and taken to thana secretariat where Dr Mazari’s screams were heard.
“The video evidence coming forward of the barbaric treatment meted out to our female supporters is reprehensible. Many of our female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across Pakistan under inhumane conditions, vulnerable to police excesses,” he alarmed.
Imran Khan stated that these abductions and the treatment being meted out to women by this fascist government were not only grave human rights violations but were strictly against our culture and Islamic teachings.
“I demand immediate release of all our female leaders, workers and the female family members of our leaders and workers,” he added.
Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir has said no arrests will be made at PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence until 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).
He gave this assurance during a TV talk show saying he had given a 24-hour deadline to the PTI leadership this afternoon to hand over those“30 to 40 terrorists“ who allegedly attacked military installations and were being sheltered inside the Zaman Park residence. The interim minister said no action would be taken before the deadline lapsed.
He also refuted “Imran Khan’s claim that a decision has been taken to arrest him”.
Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 149 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in different cases lodged against them for carrying out attacks on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house), public & private buildings, law enforcement agencies and their vehicles, after the arrest of Imran Khan.
ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings of the cases at different intervals of the day.
Earlier, the Sarwar Road police produced 94 PTI workers, including 2 female tiktokers, before the court. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused on charges of attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house), looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.
At this, the court accepted the plea and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The court also directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.
Meanwhile, the Gulberg police also produced 22 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that three cases had been registered against the accused over charges of setting Askari Tower on fire, damaging state property, terrorism and others. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court. The court sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered police to produce them on expiry of the remand term.
The Mughalpura police produced 14 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in a case of damaging state property, terrorism and other charges. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court.
The Shadman police produced 7 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused for damaging state property and violence.
The court sent the accused to jail for identification parade following a request by the investigation for the purpose.
The Kahna police produced 12 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused for damaging state property and violence. He requested to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court.