40 terrorists who attacked army installations hiding in Zaman Park: Mir

Punjab info minister demands PTI leaders to hand over miscreants to police within 24 hours n Aamir Mir says no action will be taken before deadline lapses n Imran urges police to come into his house with proper search warrant n 149 PTI rioters sent to jail.

LAHORE - The Punjab caretaker gov­ernment Wednesday gave 24-hour ultimatum to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) leadership to hand over some 40 terrorists hid­ing in Zaman Park to the law enforcement agencies, fail­ing which the government will have to arrest them from the Zaman Park.

“We have warned the PTI leadership and given a 24-hour ultimatum to immedi­ately hand over the miscre­ants hiding in Zaman Park to the law enforcement agen­cies for a transparent inves­tigation as per law, failing which the government will have to take action in Zaman

Park”, Caretaker Punjab Min­ister for Information and Cul­ture Aamir Mir said this while addressing a press conference here. Aamir Mir said that the initial inquiry had proved that the miscreants who at­tacked the army installations on May 9 had taken shelter in Zaman Park, the residence of the former prime minister Im­ran Khan.

“According to intelligence and technical information, some 30 to 40 miscreants who attacked army installations are still present at Zaman Park”, he said, adding that the government had requested the top leadership of PTI to imme­diately hand these terrorists over to the police so that ac­tion can be taken against them as per law.

Aamir Mir said that the gov­ernment also had evidence of continuous contact of the an­ti-state elements with Zaman Park at the time of the attacks on Corps Commander House Lahore. He said that if the PTI did not hand over these terror­ists in Zaman Park to the law enforcement agencies, the gov­ernment would be forced to take strict measures. He said that terrorists involved in at­tacks on military installations will be tried in military courts. In this regard, the federal and Punjab governments have al­ready approved a mechanism, he added.

He also said that chief minis­ter had given the police a free hand to deal with these rioters and arrest all the miscreants and their facilitators involved in the incidents of May.

The information minister said that the PTI leadership should stop patronizing the miscreants and immediate­ly hand over those involved in the heartbreaking incidents of May 9 to the law enforcement agencies so that action can be taken against them as per the law. The minister further stat­ed that the virus of vandalism and malice was more danger­ous than Corona and its treat­ment was possible only with ‘surgery’. “Homeopathic treat­ment only gives temporary re­lief. A major surgery is need­ed to completely eradicate the disease of terrorism and mi­sogyny, which will be done soon”, he remarked, adding that the government had clear evidence that the kind of ter­rorist activities that were car­ried out across the country on May 9 were pre-planned by the PTI. “The PTI has be­come a non-state actor like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan af­ter being stripped of power, which does not believe in up­holding the constitution and law and challenges the writ of the state through mischief”, he observed.

The provincial minister said that this was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a so-called political party at­tacked GHQ, Jinnah House, Martyrs’ memorials and oth­er army installations. Earlier such attacks were carried out only by the TTP, he added.

Aamir Mir said that in the last video message released by former Prime Minister Imran Khan before his arrest, he had given a clear message to the workers to carry out arson at­tacks in case of his arrest. “In the past also, he has repeat­edly lashed out at the institu­tions responsible for national security and has often incited his workers against the army”.

Aamir Mir said that this was not the first time that any po­litical leader had been ar­rested. “Even before this, the leaders of different political parties have not only been ar­rested, but there are many of them who have spent many years in NAB and other pris­ons, but none of them pro­voked their workers to at­tack the Pak Army. This is the first time that PTI on the in­structions of Imran Khan has launched unacceptable acts of terrorism against the army and the state”, he averred. The minister said that the care­taker government had issued instructions to the law en­forcement agencies to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the miscreants involved in the untoward events of May 9 to be made an example of so that no such incident will happen in the future.

He said that help had been taken from NADRA and oth­er agencies to arrest the mis­creants involved in the inci­dents of May 9 and the process of identification was also go­ing on through geo-fencing. The action will continue until the arrest of the last attacker, Aamir Mir maintained. He fur­ther said that section 144 was in force in the city and there was a complete ban on gather­ings and processions.

The Provincial Minister said that on May 9, the caretak­er government of Punjab and the law enforcement agen­cies showed restraint but the miscreants crossed all limits. He said that now the govern­ment had decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants challenging the writ of the state.

In a related story, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib dared the Punjab gov­ernment to release list of so-called 40 terrorists holed up in Zaman Park and the party would fully cooperate with po­lice but would not allow fascist government to carry out op­eration there at any cost. Re­acting to the statement of the caretaker information minis­ter of Punjab, Farrukh Habib said that he strongly rejected the statement of an illegal In­formation Minister calling the workers in Zaman Park as ter­rorists. He said that the out­lawed Information Minister of Punjab played the role of a parrot who just read out the given written script that 40 known terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park.

He told the information minister that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was a murder­er who was responsible for all these situations. Farrukh Habib said that there was no wanted terrorist inside Zaman Park, which was the residence of Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan was the national hero of Pakistan, who won cricket World Cup for Pakistan, built Shaukat Khanum Hospital, established Namal and Abdul Qadir Uni­versities to serve Pakistanis in the field of education.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan was the former Prime Minister of the country and the head of a popular and only federal political party, who had been doing peaceful politics for the last 27 years to make Pakistan a truly welfare state during which not a single case was filed against him.

However, Farrukh Habib stated that ever since the im­ported fascist government seized power through conspir­acy, cases of murder, sedition and terrorism were lodged against Imran Khan.

He urged the unlawful gov­ernment to release the list of all these terrorists to the me­dia but disclosure of their identities would be enough to belie the government’s base­less claim.

Farrukh warned that it seemed the government was planning to carry out an oper­ation in Zaman Park like they conducted on March 14 and March 18, in the absence of Imran Khan, where the doors of his house were smashed while Bushra Bibi was alone in the house.

He said that they wanted to conduct a similar operation where people were tortured and looted. However, he said that they would not ever al­low such nefarious designs, as the public were well-aware of their nefarious plans and con­spiracy.

Farrukh Habib said that the government should dare to provide the list of these 40 ter­rorists and appoint a focal per­son of the police, who should contact Shibli Faraz.

He went on to say that they would provide access and all facilitations to the appoint­ed police officers to their sat­isfaction but would not allow attack on Imran Khan house under the guise of this false claim. Farrukh Habib said that they rejected all such barba­rism and barbaric measures and asked that Pakistan be run according to the constitu­tion and law. He said that party leader Mian Mehmoodur Rash­eed was subjected to custodi­al torture after he was arrest­ed. Sharing a party supporter’s tweet, he said, “Incredibly shameful — 70-year-old Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was sub­jected to torture while in de­tention.”

IMRAN TO TAKE UP ‘RIGHTS VIOLATIONS’ WITH INT’L RIGHTS BODIES

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday urged the police to come into his house with a proper search warrant and ar­rest the alleged terrorists if they are hiding inside.

“PTI has always been a peaceful & democratic Party. Numerous examples I shared where we showed restraint and chose a peaceful solution to avoid confrontation even if it meant a set back for me or the party. I ask the author­ities to conduct a transpar­ent investigation of any attack that happened on govt build­ings; it is my belief that this is all scripted to frame PTI. Also, I urge the police, instead of barging in and creating cha­os, come into my house with a proper search warrant and arrest the alleged terrorists if they are hiding inside.

Imran Khan also condemned what he called unlawful deten­tions and abductions of PTI senior leadership and work­ers, adding that maltreat­ment meted out to Dr. Shireen Mazari, her daughter and oth­er PTI incarcerated women by male police officers was repre­hensible.

The PTI Chairman shared a video on his twitter handle, wherein policemen could be seen manhandling and mal­treating PTI women.

In a strongly-worded reac­tion, Imran Khan said: “I nev­er imagined that women in our society would be treated so shamefully and the sanctity of ‘chadar and char dewari’ could be violated in this way”.

The PTI chairman said that he strongly condemned the il­legal arrests and abduction of party workers and lead­ers. “Our Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secre­tary General Asad Umar have also been incarcerated for more than a week now,” he added.

Similarly, he said that de­spite court orders journalist Imran Riaz Khan had not been presented in court and there are confirmed reports of tor­ture against him.

He demanded that all these women must be immediately released as their continued in­carceration was unconsciona­ble. “I am also raising this with International Human Rights Organizations,” Imran Khan added.

How could Shehryar Afridi’s wife be jailed, he asked, add­ing that this is purely to spread terror amongst the people so that they do not stand up for their constitutional rights.

The PTI Chairman said that he was deeply disturbed after hearing of Dr. Shireen Mazari, the former Human Rights Minister’s treatment and her daughter being physically as­saulted by male police officers.

Imran Khan went on to say that after the IHC granted bail to Dr Mazari and Senator Fal­ak Chitrali they were abduct­ed from within Adyala Jail and taken to thana secretari­at where Dr Mazari’s screams were heard.

“The video evidence com­ing forward of the barbaric treatment meted out to our fe­male supporters is reprehensi­ble. Many of our female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across Pa­kistan under inhumane condi­tions, vulnerable to police ex­cesses,” he alarmed.

Imran Khan stated that these abductions and the treatment being meted out to women by this fascist government were not only grave human rights violations but were strictly against our culture and Islam­ic teachings.

“I demand immediate re­lease of all our female leaders, workers and the female fami­ly members of our leaders and workers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretak­er Information Minister Aamir Mir has said no arrests will be made at PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence until 2pm to­morrow (Thursday).

He gave this assurance during a TV talk show say­ing he had given a 24-hour deadline to the PTI leader­ship this afternoon to hand over those“30 to 40 terrorists“ who allegedly attacked mili­tary installations and were be­ing sheltered inside the Zaman Park residence. The interim minister said no action would be taken before the deadline lapsed.

He also refuted “Imran Khan’s claim that a decision has been taken to arrest him”.

Meanwhile, an anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Wednes­day sent 149 Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in different cases lodged against them for carrying out attacks on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house), public & private buildings, law enforce­ment agencies and their vehi­cles, after the arrest of Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings of the cases at different intervals of the day.

Earlier, the Sarwar Road po­lice produced 94 PTI workers, including 2 female tiktokers, before the court. The investi­gation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused on charges of attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house), looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identifica­tion parade.

At this, the court accepted the plea and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The court also directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the Gulberg po­lice also produced 22 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submit­ted that three cases had been registered against the accused over charges of setting Askari Tower on fire, damaging state property, terrorism and oth­ers. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court. The court sent the accused to jail on 7-day judi­cial remand for identification parade and ordered police to produce them on expiry of the remand term.

The Mughalpura police pro­duced 14 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that the ac­cused were involved in a case of damaging state property, terrorism and other charges. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court.

The Shadman police pro­duced 7 PTI workers before the court. The investigation of­ficer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused for damaging state property and violence.

The court sent the accused to jail for identification parade following a request by the in­vestigation for the purpose.

The Kahna police produced 12 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused for damaging state proper­ty and violence. He requested to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court.