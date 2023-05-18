Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

86 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank

Agencies
May 18, 2023
International

NABLUS - Some 86 Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with the Israeli army during a raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank. “The Palestine Red Crescent Society’s staff dealt with 86 injuries during clashes that broke out between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb, east of Nablus,” the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement. “Among injuries, there was a serious injury due to live bullets, five serious injuries due to metal bullets and gas canisters, and 80 others due to tear gas inhalation,” the PRCS added. 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023