A growing problem  

Illiteracy is not just the inability to read and write; it also involves a lack of basic education and knowledge. It can prevent people from getting a job, accessing healthcare, and participating in their communities. Illiteracy can lead to poverty, social isolation, and a lack of opportunities.

One of the main causes of illiteracy is the lack of access to education. In many parts of the world, schools are underfunded, teachers are poorly trained, and resources are scarce. As a result, many children are not able to attend school, or they drop out before they can acquire basic literacy skills.

So what can we do to address this problem? First, we need to prioritize education and ensure that every child has access to quality education. This means investing in schools, providing teacher training, and ensuring that children have the resources they need to learn.

Second, we need to address poverty and provide support to families in need. This can include financial assistance, access to healthcare, and job training programs.

Finally, we need to raise awareness about the issue of illiteracy and its impact on individuals and society. By discussing this issue and working together to find solutions, we can make a difference in the lives of millions of people around the world.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. I hope that you will join me in taking action to address this important issue.

MINSHA KHAN,

Karachi.