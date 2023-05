LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council would hold a musical event titled “Classical Music Night” to promote classical music, on May 18 at hall number-II, by 7 P.M. at Alhamra Arts Center, here. Regarding the classical night festival, Direc­tor Alhamra Subha Sadiq told APP that the pur­pose of arranging this night is to pay tribute to our classical legend singers.