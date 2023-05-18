All saboteurs involved in terrorist incidents of May 9 should be brought to book as soon as possible: Mohsin

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has said that all the saboteurs involved in the terrorist incidents of May 9 should be brought to book as soon as possible.

He was chairing a high level meeting on law and order in Lahore on Thursday. During the meeting, legal proceedings against the miscreants involved in the terrorist incidents of May 9 were reviewed.

The Chief Minister directed the police high-ups that all cases should be investigated in a professional and legally effective manner so that no criminal escapes the justice system.

He said that those who took the law into their hands will be dealt with iron hands.

Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister visited Police Lines Faisalabad today and inquired about the health condition of Police personnel, injured in miscreants' attacks.

He said that patience shown by the brave sons of Punjab Police is admirable.

He said that Police officers and youths have set a fine example of duty.