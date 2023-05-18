Artificial Intelligence System installed at Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Artificial Intelligence System (AIS) have been installed at Multan-Sukkur Motorway M-5 to regulate traffic and curtail road violations.

A spokesperson of Motorway Police Masroor Ahmad told our Multan representative that M-5 which is part of CPEC projects is the first Motorway in Pakistan which has been equipped with this latest system.

He said that 271 cameras have been installed on Motorway between Multan and Sukkur. He maintained that speed checking machines have also been installed on five kilometers each to monitor the speed of vehicles and other violations.

He said that traffic violations have been reduced significantly on this Motorway after the introduction of this monitoring system.