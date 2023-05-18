Thursday, May 18, 2023
At least 30 people killed in clashes in central Nigeria

May 18, 2023
JOS-More than 30 people have been killed in clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria’s Plateau State, a local official said Tuesday night. The region, on the dividing line between Nigeria’s mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south, has for years struggled with ethnic and religious violence.

“The incident has affected more than 30 people, they lost their lives,” Plateau State Commissioner of Information and Communication Dan Manjang told AFP.

He said the clashes took place on Monday between herders, who are most often Muslim, and farmers, who are generally Christian. 

Police said the violence took place “in various villages” in Bwoi, in Mangu district. “At about 11:56 am (1056 GMT) a distress call was received,” police spokesman Alfred Alabo said, with a report of gunmen “shooting sporadically”.  Security officials were deployed to the area, he said in a statement, where they engaged the “hoodlums” -- a term used in Nigeria to describe criminals.  The violence in northwest and central Nigeria has spiralled from tit-for-tat killings into broader criminality, with heavily-armed gangs attacking villages for raids, mass kidnappings and looting.

“As we speak, the culprits are on the run while our officers are still on their trail with the aim to ensure that they are neutralised and if possible, arrested,” Alabo said.

                

