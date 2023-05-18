Bahria Club wins DIG Abdul Aziz Shaheed Basketball title

LAHORE-Bahria Club of District East beat Karachi Basketball Club of District South by 59-53 points to clinch the title of DIG Abdul Aziz Bullo Shaheed Basketball Tournament that concluded at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi.

Shahzad Parvez Bhatti, Director of Sports Government of Sindh, graced the final as chief guest while KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Junaid Ahmed Khan, M Haider Khan, Khurshid Ahmed, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, M Yaqub, Sardar Garband Singh, Shariq Ahmed and others were also present there.

Hamad Wasim was named player of the tournament while Daniyal Marwat and Abdul Samad were emerging players and Mubariz Ahmed was discovery of 2022. In the end, chief guest Shahzad Parvez Bhatti distributed prizes and awards to the winners and basketball kits to the quarterfinalists. KBBA Chief GM Khan paid rich tribute to Abdul Aziz Bullo Shaheed for his services in police and announced that this tournament will be held every year.

In the final Hammad Wasim, Aoun Akram, Zanir Ali, Mohsin Gujar, Asad Imam, Saad Shamsi, Daniyal Ch played well. Zahid Malik, M Ashraf, Aamir Sharif performed the duties of referees, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed and Mumtaz Ahmed were the technical officials while Ijaz Ahmed was the media coordinator.