Balochistan govt, WFP partner to improve nutrition in Gwadar, Lasbela

QUETTA - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Balochistan government signed a partnership agreement for the implementation of Gwadar-Lasbela Livelihoods Support Project II (GLLSP-II). The proj­ect was aimed at improving nutrition behaviours and prac­tices for food-insecure commu­nities in the Gwadar and Lasbela coastal districts, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

These areas were highly ex­posed to climate shocks, result­ing in lower productivity in agri­culture, livestock and fisheries.

Funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Develop­ment (IFAD), the agreement was signed in Islamabad between WFP Acting Country Director in Pakistan Rathi Palakrishnan, and the Project Director, P&D Department of the Balochistan Government Rehmat Dashti.

“I am confident that the part­nership between the Govern­ment of Balochistan and WFP will help us achieve our joint nutrition targets. I appreciate WFP’s efforts to ensure long-term solutions to the malnutri­tion challenge in Pakistan,” said Rehmat Dashti. The project will contribute to the prevention of malnutrition through behav­ioural change interventions on nutrition, building on a nation­wide existing programme WFP supports, the Benazir Nashon­uma Programme. As part of the broader Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the Benazir Nashonuma pro­gramme targets pregnant and breastfeeding women and chil­dren under two through 484 facilitation centres in 156 dis­tricts across Pakistan, includ­ing in Gwadar and Lasbela. The GLLSP-II project will also sup­port these beneficiaries and use the ten operational facilitation centres - six in Lasbela and four in Gwadar- within government health facilities. “The World Food Programme is deeply con­cerned about the worsening nutrition situation in Pakistan, including in several districts of Balochistan. The partnership will allow WFP to provide criti­cal support to the Government of Balochistan in its efforts to raise nutrition awareness among the most vulnerable communities to improve their nutrition and overall well-be­ing” said Rathi Palakrishnan.

Child malnutrition in Paki­stan’s flood-affected areas con­tinues to rise sharply. A survey conducted in 15 districts in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan showed nearly one-third of children under two are suffering from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), and 14 per cent from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

WFP is supporting the treat­ment of MAM cases among children and pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls through a targeted supplemen­tary feeding programme (TSFP) in 23 high-prevalence districts in Sindh and Balochistan.

GLLSP-II is an extension of the Gwadar-Lasbela Liveli­hoods Support Project’s pre­vious phase, conducted in the same two districts.

It adopts an integrated ap­proach by the Rome-based agencies - WFP, Food and Ag­riculture Organisation of the United Nations and IFAD - for climate-resilient agriculture and livestock and sustainable fisheries management.