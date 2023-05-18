Thursday, May 18, 2023
Bilawal launches ‘Share Pakistan Portal’

Bilawal launches 'Share Pakistan Portal'
SHAFQAT ALI
May 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -     Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari launched the ‘Share Pakistan Portal’ to better equip the diplomatic services to re­spond to new realities and challenges of modern world. While speaking at the launch ceremony here, the foreign minister said that the Share Pa­kistan Portal aims to make the structure and function of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions abroad more ro­bust, modern and dynamic. He said that Pakistan’s able diplo­mats remain “our most valu­able asset.” Bilawal said the government has started the change management initiative as a commitment to improving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ability to effectively deliver on its mandate through manage­ment reforms. In this regard, he pointed out that he also commissioned a team of ex­perts to brainstorm a number of reforms in diverse functions including human resource, fi­nance, logistics, communica­tions, consular services, proto­col and community services.

SHAFQAT ALI

