Bilawal launches ‘Share Pakistan Portal’

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched the ‘Share Pakistan Portal’ to better equip the diplomatic services to respond to new realities and challenges of modern world. While speaking at the launch ceremony here, the foreign minister said that the Share Pakistan Portal aims to make the structure and function of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions abroad more robust, modern and dynamic. He said that Pakistan’s able diplomats remain “our most valuable asset.” Bilawal said the government has started the change management initiative as a commitment to improving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ability to effectively deliver on its mandate through management reforms. In this regard, he pointed out that he also commissioned a team of experts to brainstorm a number of reforms in diverse functions including human resource, finance, logistics, communications, consular services, protocol and community services.