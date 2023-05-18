Bishop condemns attack in Swat

Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran has demanded exemplary punishment to the person who fired on female school students in Swat.

Expressing deep sorrow and concern over the incident wherein the policeman deputed for protection of students at Sangota Convent Girls School in Swat fired at their van, says a press release issued in Lahore on Thursday.

He said that the brutal attack on innocent students is a sheer violation of their right to education. He termed it a heinous crime that must not go unpunished.

The bishop urged the nation to offer prayers for one student who died and others who were injured. He demanded stern action against the culprit and requested the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for all the educational institutions, especially the Christian schools, as they remain targets of extremists.

A five-year-old girl Ayesha was shot dead while six other children were injured as policeman Muhammad Alam opened fire on school van. Other girls who received injuries due to the firing, namely Ruma Hussain, Naheed, Arisha, Horeen Wajiha, Aishal, and Hareem, were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital for treatment.

District Police Officer, Swat, Shafiullah Gandapur said the accused is under custody and the case is being investigated.