Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Car rally held in Jamrud to support Pak Army

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber     -    Under the banner of Tehreek Islahat- e-Pakistan (TIP), a pro-forces car rally took place in Jamrud on Wednesday.

A large number of party workers, along with residents, led by former parliamentarian Bilawal Afridi, organized a car rally that started from Shakas village in Jamrud and concluded with a public gathering at Babe Khyber.

During his speech, Bilawal Afridi expressed deep admiration for the martyrs of the Pakistani Army who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He emphasized that a strong army is essential for a strong Pakistan and assured the people that any attempts to defame the armed forces would be thwarted. Afridi strongly condemned the acts of terrorism carried out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) volunteers targeting military installations, stating that such actions would not be tolerated.

The speaker also denounced the unfair practices employed by PTI leaders, including the use of inflammatory language against state institutions, to gain political advantage. However, he expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would not allow them to succeed. After the event, the participants, holding national flags, chanted slogans in support of the Pakistani Army before peacefully dispersing.

Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023