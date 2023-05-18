Car rally held in Jamrud to support Pak Army

Khyber - Under the banner of Tehreek Islahat- e-Pakistan (TIP), a pro-forces car rally took place in Jamrud on Wednesday.

A large number of party workers, along with residents, led by former parliamentarian Bilawal Afridi, organized a car rally that started from Shakas village in Jamrud and concluded with a public gathering at Babe Khyber.

During his speech, Bilawal Afridi expressed deep admiration for the martyrs of the Pakistani Army who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He emphasized that a strong army is essential for a strong Pakistan and assured the people that any attempts to defame the armed forces would be thwarted. Afridi strongly condemned the acts of terrorism carried out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) volunteers targeting military installations, stating that such actions would not be tolerated.

The speaker also denounced the unfair practices employed by PTI leaders, including the use of inflammatory language against state institutions, to gain political advantage. However, he expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would not allow them to succeed. After the event, the participants, holding national flags, chanted slogans in support of the Pakistani Army before peacefully dispersing.