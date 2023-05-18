CM Mohsin orders crackdown against planners of terrorist acts

Lahore - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office as he got a briefing from senior police officers on the progress made in the cases related to the terrorism incidents of May 9.

IG police, Addl IG (Special Branch), Addl IG (CTD) and the CEO of Punjab Safe Cities Authority briefed the chief minister on the arrests and identifications of the miscreants.

The chief minister was told that the identification of 542 faces and 305 vehicles and motorcycles has been completed through PSCA.

The police officials further revealed that law enforcement agencies had gleaned shreds of evidence of links between the attackers of the Jinnah House on May 9 and a political party leadership. Concrete evidence of conversations and messaging between miscreants and certain political leaders has emerged through geo-fencing, they said.

After examining the solid evidence, CM ordered a crackdown against the planners of the terrorist acts and called for immediate arrests of every terrorist involved in attacks on military installations and positions.

He further directed for swift action to be taken against those involved in the ransacking and devastation of other locations. The CM also directed to complete the formulation of joint investigation teams by Wednesday and sought a report from IG police about the arrest of individuals involved in these incidents.

The chief minister said that the cases relating to May 9 mayhem should be pursued with complete evidence and solid prosecution, as these cases were a crucial test for the government. “They must be brought to logical conclusions, and the Public Prosecution Department should ensure full compliance with all cases”, hesaid.

Minister Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, ACS, CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution, ACS (Home), commissioner Lahore, and senior officials attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.