Conference on Gilgit-Baltistan’s resource management begins

Peshawar - Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) and Karakoram International University (KIU), successfully commenced a twoday conference on the Vision for Gilgit-Baltistan at the Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit, on Wednesday.

Khalid Khurshid, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighted the significance of the rule of law in the region’s development during his address. He emphasized the crucial role played by smallholder farmers in Gilgit-Baltistan’s economy and stressed the need for targeted measures to enhance their productivity in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Khurshid further emphasized the importance of resource management in this regard. He called for strategic implementation of land reforms to enable efficient utilization of resources such as water, fertilizer, and soil conservation methods, thereby enabling small farmers to maximize their land’s potential.

Dr Nadeem ul Haq, the Vice-Chancellor PIDE Islamabad, expressed his views on the unique opportunity presented by the two-day conference to focus on the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. He stated that the conference aims to establish an agenda to shape the future of the region and ensure its prosperity.

Dr. Durre Nayab, Pro Vice-Chancellor PIDE, explained the collaborative vision behind the PIDE Conference, titled “Gilgit-Baltistan Beyond Mountains.” Prof. Dr Atta Ullah Shah, Vice-Chancellor Karakoram International University (KIU), emphasized the need to safeguard the entire region’s ecosystem while discussing the vision for Gilgit-Baltistan. Shoaib Sultan, in his online address, acknowledged the hindrances faced in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, with poverty being a prominent issue.

During the “Charter of the Economy” session, speakers emphasized the necessity of focusing on rural development in Gilgit-Baltistan. The panellists highlighted the lack of constitutional rights and the unique situation of Gilgit-Baltistan, which lacks separation despite its affection for Pakistan. They expressed that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have long been caught in political conflicts, resulting in a stagnant economy. They emphasized that until Gilgit-Baltistan attains representation in the federal government, tax payments would not occur, and consequently, the region’s economy would not grow.

The conference concluded with a cultural and musical performance by the talented youth of Gilgit-Baltistan.