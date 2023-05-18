As we approach the close of the ongoing fiscal year with extraordinarily tight fiscal positions given the severe economic crisis, the PDM government continues to authorise discretionary spending on development schemes for constituencies of parliamentarians of the coalition partners and publicity. This has been a longstanding issue, and to see this trend continue in such unprecedented times is of even more concern. This mechanism is wasteful and problematic to start with, and it is high time that we initiate a conversation on moving away from it permanently.

On Tuesday, The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet enhanced the allocations for parliamentarians’ constituencies under the so-called Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SDGs-AP) by Rs1 billion to Rs91 billion when it approved a total of nine supplementary grants worth about Rs11 billion. These funds are apparently allocated for running community-based SAPs to achieve the SDGs addressing the urban-rural social development constraints across the country.

However, it has been documented time and again that this is not the best way to pursue development-related projects.

Experts have viewed the use of discretionary funds as a means of public expenditure as problematic. In the absence of a local government, parliamentarians use the money in their constituencies as they see fit, and an individual’s perspective on what an entire constituency needs most might naturally not be what is actually best for that community or region. Further, there is little oversight or any feasibility study requirement to assess whether the projects being pursued are the best utilization of the funds. The only approval needed here is that of the steering committee, which is clearly not sufficient.

In addition to this, there is a tendency for discretionary funds to be used strategically on populist measures such as the improvement of a road network right before elections, or providing community leaders with a project of their preference to consolidate support. The government’s impulse to do this is understandable given that general elections are around the corner and the popularity graph of the PDM is not faring too well. This is a problematic, inefficient, and non-transparent approach towards development that should be done away with.