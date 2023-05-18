Eagle Squad of Islamabad police check 2,943 suspicious persons in 24 hours

Islamabad-The Eagle Squad of Islamabad Capital Police is playing a vital role in crime prevention from the city, during the last 24 hours Eagle squad checked a total of 2,943 suspicious persons, motorcycles and vehicles, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Eagle Squad is working under a safe city Islamabad centralized system, which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and crime prevention.

During the last 24 hours, the Eagle Squad checked 574 pedestrians, 2,027 motorcycles and 342 vehicles during special and snap checking out of which 37 suspicious individuals were shifted to different police stations, while 69 motorcycles and one vehicle were impounded at various police stations.

Eagle squad also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in different criminal activities. The Eagle squad also removed tinted glasses from vehicles.

Islamabad Capital Police are taking all out efforts to curb the crime from the city.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens”.

On the other hand, Tarnol police team has arrested a wanted member of a thief gang and recovered valuables from his possession, he said. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

According to details, a Tarnol police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a thief gang. The accused was identified as Tariq Aziz. Police team also recovered stolen valuables from his possession.

Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in theft incidents in various areas of the city.

CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and added that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

He further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.