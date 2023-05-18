ECP set deadline for Sindh LG winners to choose parties

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has directed all independent candidates who emerged as winners in the recent local government (LG) elections in Sindh to join po­litical party of their choice within seven days of the issu­ance of winning notification. The independent winners must align themselves with a political party, by May 24, thereby fostering greater collaboration and strength­ening the political landscape at the local government level. According to the Sindh Local Government Act 2015, the ECP requires the winning candidates to formally in­form them of their decision to join a political party. Addi­tionally, the leader of the par­ty that the independent can­didate chooses to join must also notify the ECP about the candidate’s affiliation. To comply with this require­ment, the independent can­didate needs to submit an af­fidavit stating their intention to join a specific party. This letter, containing the affida­vit, must reach the ECP’s of­fice within seven days of the official announcement of the election results. Under local government act 2013, each political party shall submit separate priority list of their candidates for each category, with the returning officer on or before May 24, 2023.