Thursday, May 18, 2023
FIA arrests outlaw for harassing, blackmailing woman

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
MULTAN    -    Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a woman.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Zeeshan son of Anwar Hussain, resident of Shah Rukn-e-Alam was allegedly found involved in harass­ment and blackmailing the woman through whatsapp.

The accused has objectionable pictures of the complainant Ms (N). FIA team led by SI Saeed Ahmed and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw.

Our Staff Reporter

