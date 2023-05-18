FIA nabs 2 men for looting citizens by impersonating officers of sensitive departments  

rawalpindi - The Cyber Crime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested two men on charges of defrauding citizens by impersonating officers of sensitive departments, informed a spokesman. The detained impersonators have been identified as Jamshed Muhammad Khan and Shaigan Jamshed, against whom a case was also registered on complaint of a victim, he said. The investigators of FIA have recovered 6 mobile phones, 2 laptops, hard drive, DVR, internet device, bogus documents of Aviation ministry, Interior Ministry, FBR, Ministry of Commerce, fake official cards and scores of their pictures dressed in army officers’ uniforms, he added.

A team of FIA comprising Additional Director Cyber Crime Circle of FIA Rawalpindi Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Inspector Saram Ali Khan and others held the two impersonators. According to him, a citizen appeared before the investigators of FIA and lodged a complaint that the two men had swindled Rs 10.5 million from him by impersonating officers of intelligence agencies. He added the accused got the money from him through bank account. “The duo took an amount of Rs 10.5 million from me as a bribe for clearing my shipments from Customs,” the applicant said. Taking action, the investigators of Cyber Crime Circle of FIA Rawalpindi began investigation and collected evidence besides filing FIR under PECA Act against the accused, said the spokesman adding that the accused were arrested during a raid at Gulberg Green.