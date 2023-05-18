First-ever differently abled lawyer wins seat in PHCBA elections

Peshawar - For the first time in the Peshawar High Court, a differently abled person has won election of the PHC Bar Association as executive member.

Practicing law since the year 2015, Muhammad Waqas Munir suffered rickets in his childhood and is now a differently abled person. He practices in both the areas of criminal law and civil law.

“In childhood, I suffered rickets and ever since, I have been facing difficulty in movement, this is why I use a wheelchair,” said the layer, who hails from Regi area of the provincial capital Peshawar.

He said that though law is a tough profession, he never considered his physical condition as a disability but he considered it as strength.

“The job of a lawyer is very tough. But I have always been supported by friends, whose support has enabled me to be an active lawyer,” he said.

Munir advocate further said that he is proud of serving people and helping the litigants in courts.

For contesting the elections, Munir advocate received a ticket from Malagaree Wakeelan, a union of lawyers.

“I am proud of the fact that I have been helping people from various walks of life when they visit courts in connection with their problems,” he said.