Four bodies with slit throats found in Bahawalpur

Four bodies with slit throats were found in a house in Punjab’s Bahawalpur.

According to rescue sources, four mutilated bodies including three women were recovered from the house in Yazman’s Chuck No. 102, Bahawalpur۔

Eyewitnesses said the deceased include a couple, their daughter and a sister-in-law, who were killed with a sharp tool.

After getting information about the incident, heavy contingents of police arrived at the scene and transferred the bodies to the hospital for legal formalities.

Police have also kicked off an investigation into the matter to ascertain the reason behind four ‘killings’.