Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Four bodies with slit throats found in Bahawalpur

Four bodies with slit throats found in Bahawalpur
Web Desk
11:24 AM | May 18, 2023
National

Four bodies with slit throats were found in a house in Punjab’s Bahawalpur.

According to rescue sources, four mutilated bodies including three women were recovered from the house in Yazman’s Chuck No. 102, Bahawalpur۔

Eyewitnesses said the deceased include a couple, their daughter and a sister-in-law, who were killed with a sharp tool.

After getting information about the incident, heavy contingents of police arrived at the scene and transferred the bodies to the hospital for legal formalities.

Police have also kicked off an investigation into the matter to ascertain the reason behind four ‘killings’. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023