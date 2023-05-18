Funding Disagreements

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its displeasure over the lack of transparency in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) revenue model for 2024-2027. This is understandable. If this funding scheme is approved by the members, India’s BCCI reportedly stands to pocket 38.5 percent of the revenue, with England and Australia getting above 6 percent and Pakistan receiving 5.75 percent. These earnings, a large portion of which is coming from the expected media rights sale, are large figures, and even a percent here or there in one country’s allocated portion can stand to make a huge difference.

Pakistan is well within its rights to demand an explanation on how these percentages were chalked out before it gives its assent on this. As one of the best cricketing countries, the PCB would be well-placed to demand a slightly higher sum for its contribution to the popularity of the sport. The Pakistan team’s mercurial performances and excellent and unpredictable victories are a staple of the sport and the recent rising popularity of the PSL is also a positive contributor.

While Pakistan is still one of the four main beneficiaries of this revenue, questions must also be asked of how the ICC expects the sport to be promoted globally if we keep handing such vast sums to one state, or even the fact that over 80 percent of the total revenue will go to the 12 full members of the ICC. There is no denying that one of the reasons for why the sport has not picked up in other states or gained popularity is due to the lack of investment. Cricket gained popularity with the inclusion of new teams such as Canada, Ireland, Scotland and many others. It is time for all members to consider how they can continue adding more teams and a more passionate audience, as that is the only way that the sport will be even more lucrative for all participants.