Thursday, May 18, 2023
GCUF open admissions in associated degrees for private students

Our Staff Reporter
May 18, 2023
FAISALABAD     -    Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has started admissions for the first annual examination-2023 in Associat­ed Degrees for private students. 

The admission forms will be accepted for the examination of Associated Degree of Arts, Asso­ciated Degree of Science and As­sociated Degree of Commerce.

According to schedule, the admission forms with single fee will be accepted by June 12, with double fee by June 19 and with triple fee by June 26.

For further details, the candi­dates can visit to the university website www.gcuf.edu.pk

Our Staff Reporter

